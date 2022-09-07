BofA Securities lifts Vistra Corp. [VST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $25.00 during the day while it closed the day at $24.34. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Vistra Names Industry Veteran Stacey Doré as Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced that Stacey Doré will be joining the company as its first chief strategy and sustainability officer and executive vice president of public affairs, effective Aug. 23, 2022. Doré, who previously worked for Vistra’s predecessor companies, will report to Vistra’s president and chief executive officer, Jim Burke. In this new role, Doré is responsible for corporate strategy, sustainability, regulatory and government affairs, communications, and community engagement.

“Stacey is a respected, proven leader who has a broad understanding of both our company and our industry,” said Burke. “Her diverse background spans not only competitive power generation, retail, and commercial activities, but also in related businesses, including transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas. We are thrilled to have her join our executive team and dedicate her considerable talents to leading our strategy, sustainability, and public affairs efforts. We believe integrating these critical activities under Stacey will further solidify our commitment to decarbonizing our fleet, growing Vistra Zero, and to the broader energy transition and the leading role Vistra will play. We look forward to Stacey’s contributions and leadership as our industry goes through considerable change.”.

Vistra Corp. stock has also loss -1.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VST stock has declined by -8.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.86% and gained 6.90% year-on date.

The market cap for VST stock reached $10.13 billion, with 429.19 million shares outstanding and 414.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 5305949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

VST stock trade performance evaluation

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.16, while it was recorded at 24.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.28 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.45. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vistra Corp. [VST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 20.30%.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,453 million, or 98.28% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,186,300, which is approximately 3.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 29,685,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $722.55 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $618.23 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly -12.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 42,480,030 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 54,256,389 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 291,641,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,378,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,955,403 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 17,123,376 shares during the same period.