Amcor plc [AMCR] is -1.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The company report on September 6, 2022 that Amcor reveals Lift-Off seed capital winners with investments that seek to "drive the revolution in packaging".

Global packaging leader to provide US $250,000 to two start-ups with cutting edge innovations for a more sustainable future for packaging.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced the first batch of recipients for its ground-breaking Amcor Lift-Off seed funding initiative. Launched in April, Amcor Lift-Off targets breakthrough, state-of-the-art technologies that will further advance Amcor’s initiatives to make the future of packaging more sustainable.

Amcor plc stock has also loss -3.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMCR stock has declined by -12.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.82% and lost -1.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AMCR stock reached $17.62 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.36M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 9621311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 91.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.56, while it was recorded at 12.01 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 4.17%.

There are presently around $8,317 million, or 49.30% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 121,269,740, which is approximately 7.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,524,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $664.29 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -1.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

310 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 99,017,533 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 25,901,371 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 576,909,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 701,827,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,149,465 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,373,529 shares during the same period.