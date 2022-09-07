Alcoa Corporation [AA] Is Currently -2.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] loss -2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $47.91 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Alcoa’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference.

Alcoa Corporation announced today that William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California beginning at 6:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The question-and-answer session will follow introductory comments regarding the Company’s positioning and outlook in the current market environment and factors potentially impacting the present quarter’s results.

Alcoa Corporation represents 182.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.42 billion with the latest information. AA stock price has been found in the range of $47.45 to $50.5199.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 6784598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $58.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $68 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $100, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AA stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 60 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AA stock

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.68. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.47, while it was recorded at 49.10 for the last single week of trading, and 61.49 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $7,273 million, or 86.20% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,327,848, which is approximately 11.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,150,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $869.58 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $375.72 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 16.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 22,550,605 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 25,635,947 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 103,616,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,802,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,287,246 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 7,251,207 shares during the same period.