Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $80.24 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.00%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that CoStar Group, Invitation Homes Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 100, S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASD:AMD) will replace DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the S&P 100. Dupont de Neumors is no longer representative of the mega-capitalization market space. It will remain in the S&P 500.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock dropped by -26.52%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.23. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $132.91 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.33M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 84837905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $123.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $140 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $95, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 39.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.00. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.09 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.91, while it was recorded at 84.57 for the last single week of trading, and 108.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 26.80%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86,099 million, or 68.40% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 133,645,149, which is approximately 0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 116,372,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.34 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.23 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly -0.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 941 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 78,345,037 shares. Additionally, 881 investors decreased positions by around 83,541,342 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 911,137,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,073,023,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,390,535 shares, while 254 institutional investors sold positions of 15,393,524 shares during the same period.