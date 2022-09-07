Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] fell -22.67% so far this year. What now?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] loss -39.52% or -3.79 points to close at $5.80 with a heavy trading volume of 10963670 shares. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Addentax Group Corp. Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq Capital Market and Closing of $25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share.

The Company’s common stock began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “ATXG” on August 31, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $9.12, the shares rose to $9.80 and dropped to $4.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATXG points out that the company has recorded -83.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 32.64% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, ATXG reached to a volume of 10963670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 86.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.84.

Trading performance analysis for ATXG stock

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.14. With this latest performance, ATXG shares dropped by -92.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.