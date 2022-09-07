1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Revenue clocked in at $891.50 million, down -2.96% YTD: What’s Next?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] traded at a low on 09/06/22, posting a -2.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.05. The company report on August 3, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for Second Quarter 2022.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Second Quarter 2022 Ending Total Membership Count of 790,000, a 27% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 750,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 40,000.

Second Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $255.8 Million, a 112% Increase Year-Over-Year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8023423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at 1.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.93%.

The market cap for ONEM stock reached $3.33 billion, with 194.49 million shares outstanding and 178.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 8023423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $11 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has ONEM stock performed recently?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, ONEM shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.61, while it was recorded at 17.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]

There are presently around $2,784 million, or 86.80% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,986,234, which is approximately -3.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,154,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.43 million in ONEM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $253.13 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 33.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 18,853,639 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 7,453,741 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 136,960,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,267,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,269,446 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,809,117 shares during the same period.