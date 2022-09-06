why Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.75

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.09. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Cumulus Media Appoints Deborah Farrington to Board of Directors.

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced that Deborah Farrington, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of StarVest Partners, LP, has been appointed to the Cumulus Media Board of Directors.

“Deborah is a highly respected and accomplished venture capital pioneer and experienced board member of Fortune 500 and leading public technology companies,” said Mary G. Berner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cumulus Media. “As such, Deborah brings valuable strategic insights that will support the execution of our audio-first strategy and nicely complement our existing Board expertise. We are confident that Deborah’s proven business acumen will be a great asset in the boardroom as we build on the strong results that our business plan has delivered to date. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 726024 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at 3.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.27%.

The market cap for CDAY stock reached $9.32 billion, with 152.75 million shares outstanding and 151.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CDAY reached a trading volume of 726024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CDAY shares from 100 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 178.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CDAY stock performed recently?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.29, while it was recorded at 59.28 for the last single week of trading, and 69.80 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 60.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

There are presently around $9,440 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,041,352, which is approximately -11.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 20,634,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.02 billion in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly -0.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 15,649,163 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 15,463,125 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 131,395,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,508,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,470 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 688,215 shares during the same period.