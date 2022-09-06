why Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.89

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $22.45 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.12, while the highest price level was $23.73. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Affirm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV. The discussion will begin at 12:30PM PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.68 percent and weekly performance of -8.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.87M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 10190552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $34.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock. On May 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 51 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -31.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.17, while it was recorded at 23.31 for the last single week of trading, and 48.82 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,576 million, or 82.70% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 24,791,528, which is approximately -19.684% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 18,686,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $419.52 million in AFRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $374.12 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 58.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

192 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 25,578,101 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 22,994,172 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 110,693,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,265,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,414,437 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 6,807,282 shares during the same period.