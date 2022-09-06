Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Morgan Stanley [MS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 0.27% or 0.23 points to close at $86.40 with a heavy trading volume of 9940644 shares. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Morgan Stanley at Work Enhances Technology to Deliver Time and Cost Savings to Stock Plan Administrators and Participants.

Enhancements provide greater ease of use through fractional shares and automation.

Morgan Stanley at Work today announced three strategic product enhancements to its stock plan platforms Equity Edge Online® (EEO) and Shareworks, designed to streamline functionality for Morgan Stanley at Work’s corporate clients and their workplace participants.

It opened the trading session at $87.36, the shares rose to $89.03 and dropped to $85.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded 0.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, MS reached to a volume of 9940644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.79.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.28, while it was recorded at 85.51 for the last single week of trading, and 89.47 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $125,013 million, or 63.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 122,701,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.6 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.31 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 39,917,672 shares. Additionally, 818 investors decreased positions by around 71,847,925 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,335,143,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,446,908,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,850,094 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 6,106,898 shares during the same period.