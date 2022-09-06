Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] Stock trading around $0.54 per share: What’s Next?

Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ: VERO] gained 54.87% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2022 that Venus Concept Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue Guidance.

Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Venus Concept Inc. represents 64.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.90 million with the latest information. VERO stock price has been found in the range of $0.326 to $0.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 172.75K shares, VERO reached a trading volume of 21800108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERO shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Venus Concept Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Venus Concept Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VERO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Venus Concept Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for VERO stock

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.54. With this latest performance, VERO shares dropped by -0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4834, while it was recorded at 0.3673 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0831 for the last 200 days.

Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Venus Concept Inc. [VERO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.61 and a Gross Margin at +70.15. Venus Concept Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.64.

Venus Concept Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Venus Concept Inc. [VERO]

There are presently around $19 million, or 79.20% of VERO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERO stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 21,169,457, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in VERO stocks shares; and MADRYN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $0.91 million in VERO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Venus Concept Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Venus Concept Inc. [NASDAQ:VERO] by around 2,293,723 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,482,086 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,322,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,098,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,094 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,305 shares during the same period.