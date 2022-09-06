The Coca-Cola Company [KO] moved down -1.37: Why It’s Important

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.85. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Jennifer Mann to Succeed Alfredo Rivera as President of the North America Operating Unit of The Coca-Cola Company.

Rivera to Step Down After 38 Years with the Coca-Cola System.

The Coca-Cola Company today announced that Jennifer Mann will become president of the company’s North America operating unit effective Jan. 1, 2023. Mann succeeds Alfredo Rivera, who will step down Dec. 31. Rivera, who has led a successful restructuring of the North America operating unit, will remain with the company as a senior advisor through March 2023.

A sum of 11801178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.31M shares. The Coca-Cola Company shares reached a high of $62.77 and dropped to a low of $60.895 until finishing in the latest session at $61.15.

The one-year KO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.15. The average equity rating for KO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Coca-Cola Company [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $69.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Coca-Cola Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Coca-Cola Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $68, while UBS kept a Buy rating on KO stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KO shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Coca-Cola Company is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KO in the course of the last twelve months was 95.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.11. With this latest performance, KO shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for The Coca-Cola Company [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.20, while it was recorded at 61.95 for the last single week of trading, and 61.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Coca-Cola Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Coca-Cola Company [KO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +59.95. The Coca-Cola Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.76.

The Coca-Cola Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

KO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Coca-Cola Company go to 5.50%.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $185,320 million, or 71.40% of KO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 359,394,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.98 billion in KO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.34 billion in KO stock with ownership of nearly 7.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Coca-Cola Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,332 institutional holders increased their position in The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO] by around 155,219,566 shares. Additionally, 1,181 investors decreased positions by around 125,693,769 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 2,749,670,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,030,584,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KO stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,714,332 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 23,362,445 shares during the same period.