Tellurian Inc. [TELL] is 32.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.33%. The company report on August 29, 2022 that Tellurian Announces Public Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that it intends to offer and sell units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 ($1,000 principal amount per note) and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian common stock in an underwritten public offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering by contributing them to the Driftwood Project entities to support the construction of the Driftwood Project.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, TELL stock rose by 28.71%. The one-year Tellurian Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.3. The average equity rating for TELL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.19 billion, with 534.52 million shares outstanding and 489.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.91M shares, TELL stock reached a trading volume of 13780787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tellurian Inc. [TELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5.50 to $8, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

TELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, TELL shares gained by 28.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tellurian Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,051 million, or 46.20% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,558,395, which is approximately 60.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 36,631,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.46 million in TELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.91 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 25.168% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 82,003,431 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 24,473,054 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 151,158,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,635,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,832,011 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,139,140 shares during the same period.