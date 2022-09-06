Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Simmons First National Corporation [NASDAQ: SFNC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.03 during the day while it closed the day at $23.49. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Simmons Bank Names Veteran Banker to Lead the Delivery of its Community Reinvestment Act Plan.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Maurice Butler brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to the position.

Simmons Bank announced today the addition of veteran banker Maurice Butler as SVP, director of community Development. Butler will oversee the delivery of the bank’s CRA plan that encompasses community affairs and the development of financial products and solutions designed to support the needs of low-and moderate-income communities. In addition, Butler will oversee the bank’s Community Affairs Officers, a team focused on aiding underserved and emerging communities across the bank’s six-state footprint. In this role, Butler will also work closely with Martie North, Simmons’ SVP, Community Impact and CRA Strategy.

Simmons First National Corporation stock has also loss -3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SFNC stock has declined by -7.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.23% and lost -20.59% year-on date.

The market cap for SFNC stock reached $3.05 billion, with 128.31 million shares outstanding and 126.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 662.90K shares, SFNC reached a trading volume of 563022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFNC shares is $26.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Simmons First National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Simmons First National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SFNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simmons First National Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFNC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.69.

SFNC stock trade performance evaluation

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, SFNC shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.95, while it was recorded at 23.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.29 for the last 200 days.

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.00. Simmons First National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simmons First National Corporation go to 5.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,014 million, or 68.60% of SFNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,074,457, which is approximately 8.626% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,123,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.25 million in SFNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $158.25 million in SFNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simmons First National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Simmons First National Corporation [NASDAQ:SFNC] by around 6,741,854 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 9,865,702 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 69,143,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,751,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFNC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,053,721 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,748,304 shares during the same period.