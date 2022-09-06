ROTH Capital slashes price target on DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] – find out why.

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] loss -2.94% on the last trading session, reaching $15.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 1, 2022 that BUTLER NATIONAL CASINO SUBSIDIARY ANNOUNCES ITS LAUNCH OF MOBILE SPORTS BETTING IN KANSAS.

– Boot Hill Casino & Resort will begin taking online bets through the sportsbook platform DraftKings -.

Butler National Corporation (OTCQB: BUKS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary that manages Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, Kansas, will launch online mobile sports betting through its online platform partner, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), today.

DraftKings Inc. represents 437.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.16 billion with the latest information. DKNG stock price has been found in the range of $15.26 to $16.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.92M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 16278240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $26.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.40 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.27, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 19.28 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $3,882 million, or 56.60% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,510,261, which is approximately 12.266% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,275,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.52 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $228.12 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly -15.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 32,315,418 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 73,470,763 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 144,850,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,636,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,904,956 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 34,284,171 shares during the same period.