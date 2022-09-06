Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell -63.22% so far this year. What now?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] slipped around -0.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $37.94 at the close of the session, down -1.48%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Roblox Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue up 30% over prior year to $591.2 million.

Strong year over year growth in Daily Active Users and Hours Engaged, up 21% and 16%, respectively.

Roblox Corporation stock is now -63.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RBLX Stock saw the intraday high of $39.37 and lowest of $37.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 141.60, which means current price is +75.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.16M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 12114970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $46.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $36 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $28, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 75.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has RBLX stock performed recently?

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.10. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -20.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.51, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 56.02 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $14,396 million, or 70.30% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,649,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $863.9 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 82,055,723 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 55,950,047 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 241,426,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,432,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,617,216 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 11,193,113 shares during the same period.