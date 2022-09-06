Raymond James slashes price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] – find out why.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] closed the trading session at $8.63 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.17, while the highest price level was $8.75. The company report on September 4, 2022 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Mourns the Loss of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Gustavo Arnal.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that Gustavo Arnal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, passed away on September 2, 2022. The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss.

“I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo’s family. Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company. I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” said Harriet Edelman, Independent Chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors. “Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time. Please join us in respecting the family’s privacy.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.81 percent and weekly performance of -19.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.28M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 31019704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Odeon analysts kept a Sell rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.35. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 40.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.16, while it was recorded at 10.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.70 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $563 million, or 83.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,511,588, which is approximately -19.762% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,324,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.84 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.46 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -21.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,179,564 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 18,001,791 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 36,001,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,182,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,125,359 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740,992 shares during the same period.