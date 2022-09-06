Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] Is Currently -8.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] closed the trading session at $9.44 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.40, while the highest price level was $10.47. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) has announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022. Please visit the Peloton investor relations website https://investor.onepeloton.com/financial-information/quarterly-results to view the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 shareholder letter. Today the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.60 percent and weekly performance of -11.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.63M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 16222771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PTON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39.

PTON stock trade performance evaluation

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.03. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.88 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -238.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.09.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,513 million, or 87.90% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,787,453, which is approximately 9.32% of the company’s market cap and around 1.56% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 27,564,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.21 million in PTON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $247.95 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 1.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 41,210,124 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 46,584,185 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 178,434,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,228,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,810,088 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 18,226,819 shares during the same period.