PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell -51.68% so far this year. What now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -1.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.13. The company report on August 25, 2022 that PayPal Launches Grant Payments, Enabling Charities to Quickly Receive Funds from Grantmakers.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today in partnership with National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) and Vanguard Charitable announced Grant Payments, a new product that enables Donor-Advised Fund (DAF) sponsors, community foundations and other grantmakers to deliver grants to charities quickly and electronically via PayPal.

Grant Payments will enable charities to receive grants shortly after the funds have been approved by the grantmaker. Both grantmakers and charities will have access to all available grant details, including donor information when provided, via a PayPal dashboard. Eligible and participating charities have been vetted per PayPal’s strong compliance standards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8638685 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.06%.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $107.16 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 8638685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $123.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $85 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while SMBC Nikko kept a Neutral rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.87, while it was recorded at 92.34 for the last single week of trading, and 117.17 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 12.93%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $75,448 million, or 74.10% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,828,323, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,191,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.94 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.02 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 973 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 93,807,443 shares. Additionally, 1,316 investors decreased positions by around 104,482,594 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 629,625,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,916,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,211,604 shares, while 405 institutional investors sold positions of 11,320,436 shares during the same period.