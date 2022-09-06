Newmont Corporation [NEM] is -32.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.76. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Newmont Publishes Inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report.

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) published its inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report (the report), continuing the Company’s commitment to transparency by detailing the significant contributions made to host communities and governments.

A sum of 10399050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.65M shares. Newmont Corporation shares reached a high of $42.57 and dropped to a low of $41.01 until finishing in the latest session at $41.67.

The one-year NEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.67. The average equity rating for NEM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $63.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $66 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 51.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

NEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.01 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.94, while it was recorded at 41.79 for the last single week of trading, and 62.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newmont Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Newmont Corporation [NEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,189 million, or 85.00% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 93,952,017, which is approximately 1.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,874,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.69 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly -0.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 50,056,877 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 34,175,758 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 568,260,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 652,493,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,385,008 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 5,197,997 shares during the same period.