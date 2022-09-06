Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is -52.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] closed the trading session at $160.32 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $159.22, while the highest price level was $167.93. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Meta Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Announces Plans for Chief Financial Officer Transition and Chief Strategy Officer Appointment.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.34 percent and weekly performance of -0.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.41M shares, META reached to a volume of 22587661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $235.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on META stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 300 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 6.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.84 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.50, while it was recorded at 160.99 for the last single week of trading, and 226.62 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 7.53%.

There are presently around $271,117 million, or 75.70% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.3 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $18.56 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,484 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 90,219,815 shares. Additionally, 1,686 investors decreased positions by around 125,484,829 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 1,475,395,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,691,100,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,114,690 shares, while 329 institutional investors sold positions of 11,708,848 shares during the same period.