Market Analysts see Veritex Holdings Inc. [VBTX] falling to $38. Time to buy?

Veritex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VBTX] gained 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $29.89 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Veritex Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or the “Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 26, 2022. to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022.

Veritex Holdings Inc. represents 53.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.66 billion with the latest information. VBTX stock price has been found in the range of $29.74 to $30.865.

If compared to the average trading volume of 355.11K shares, VBTX reached a trading volume of 221515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veritex Holdings Inc. [VBTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBTX shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Veritex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Veritex Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritex Holdings Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for VBTX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.61.

Trading performance analysis for VBTX stock

Veritex Holdings Inc. [VBTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, VBTX shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.33 for Veritex Holdings Inc. [VBTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.82, while it was recorded at 30.12 for the last single week of trading, and 35.91 for the last 200 days.

Veritex Holdings Inc. [VBTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veritex Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Veritex Holdings Inc. [VBTX]

There are presently around $1,450 million, or 97.60% of VBTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,980,480, which is approximately 8.172% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,543,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $105.9 million in VBTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $79.44 million in VBTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veritex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Veritex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VBTX] by around 5,638,760 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 4,045,055 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 38,822,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,506,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBTX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,024 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,836 shares during the same period.