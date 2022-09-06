Market Analysts see Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -6.15% or -0.22 points to close at $3.36 with a heavy trading volume of 22655466 shares. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Good Supply Launches New High-Potency Product Drop and Unveils Exclusive Orange Frost Live Resin.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life today announced the expansion of Good Supply’s award-winning cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product drop includes new high-potency concentrates Jean Guy Badder, Hash Bats in Pineapple Express, and Orange Frost Live Resin, available for a limited time.

“Good Supply’s iconic strains provide a framework through which consumers can find consistency while exploring a variety of new formats,” says Michelle Morin, Good Supply’s brand manager. “By offering our strains in new categories such as concentrates, it provides a novel experience for our consumers while delivering the personality of the strain that consumers know and love. Consumers can now explore Jean-Guy, Pineapple Express, and Orange Frost Live Resin at elevated potencies, stronger true-to-flower aromas, and different consumption styles.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.68, the shares rose to $3.68 and dropped to $3.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLRY points out that the company has recorded -35.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.14M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 22655466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on TLRY stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TLRY shares from 18 to 11.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.27. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -16.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $218 million, or 13.10% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,354,221, which is approximately -13.092% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 8,285,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.84 million in TLRY stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $23.91 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 17.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 15,389,990 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 14,807,149 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 34,736,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,934,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,921,888 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,424,334 shares during the same period.