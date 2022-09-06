M/I Homes Inc. [MHO] Is Currently 0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

M/I Homes Inc. [NYSE: MHO] traded at a high on 09/02/22, posting a 0.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.02. The company report on August 18, 2022 that BRUCE A. SOLL JOINS M/I HOMES BOARD.

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) today announced that Bruce A. Soll, formerly Vice Chair International of LBrands, Inc. and currently a counselor for Soll Advisors, LLC, has been appointed to the M/I Homes Board of Directors effective August 18, 2022. Mr. Soll will be filling a newly added seat to the M/I Homes Board.

In making the announcement, M/I Homes Chairman and CEO Robert H. Schottenstein stated: “We are pleased and honored to have Bruce Soll join our Board. He is a highly respected, proven leader with vast public company leadership experience. His expertise and experience will greatly benefit our Board and Company.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 280827 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of M/I Homes Inc. stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.38%.

The market cap for MHO stock reached $1.20 billion, with 28.04 million shares outstanding and 27.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 263.90K shares, MHO reached a trading volume of 280827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about M/I Homes Inc. [MHO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MHO shares is $81.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MHO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for M/I Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for M/I Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on MHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M/I Homes Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59.

How has MHO stock performed recently?

M/I Homes Inc. [MHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, MHO shares dropped by -9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for M/I Homes Inc. [MHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.41, while it was recorded at 43.13 for the last single week of trading, and 48.73 for the last 200 days.

M/I Homes Inc. [MHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and M/I Homes Inc. [MHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.23. M/I Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.39.

Earnings analysis for M/I Homes Inc. [MHO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M/I Homes Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for M/I Homes Inc. [MHO]

There are presently around $1,065 million, or 97.50% of MHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MHO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,807,712, which is approximately -2.946% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 2,084,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.6 million in MHO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $81.0 million in MHO stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in M/I Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in M/I Homes Inc. [NYSE:MHO] by around 2,026,416 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 2,267,405 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 21,060,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,354,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MHO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 513,075 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 256,755 shares during the same period.