Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] fell -19.74% so far this year. What now?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] closed the trading session at $314.17 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $311.12, while the highest price level was $329.6399. The company report on September 1, 2022 that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Revenue increased 29% to $1.9 billion.

Comparable sales increased 23%, or increased 25% on a constant dollar basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.74 percent and weekly performance of 0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, LULU reached to a volume of 8750961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $385.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $375 to $200, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on LULU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 12.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 158.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LULU stock trade performance evaluation

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, LULU shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.07 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 302.50, while it was recorded at 304.63 for the last single week of trading, and 334.35 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.11 and a Gross Margin at +57.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.37.

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 24.00%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,937 million, or 88.50% of LULU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,421,880, which is approximately -1.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,987,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in LULU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.08 billion in LULU stock with ownership of nearly 0.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 469 institutional holders increased their position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ:LULU] by around 8,009,641 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 7,619,436 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 89,209,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,838,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LULU stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,972,437 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 656,390 shares during the same period.