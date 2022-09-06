Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] is -72.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ: KIRK] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.09 at the close of the session, up 4.07%. The company report on August 30, 2022 that KIRKLAND’S HOME REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kirkland’s, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) (“Kirkland’s Home” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended July 30, 2022.

Kirkland’s Inc. stock is now -72.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KIRK Stock saw the intraday high of $4.23 and lowest of $3.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.22, which means current price is +37.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, KIRK reached a trading volume of 863759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIRK shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Kirkland’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kirkland’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on KIRK stock. On May 15, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KIRK shares from 12 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland’s Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has KIRK stock performed recently?

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, KIRK shares gained by 33.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 10.04 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kirkland’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirkland’s Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kirkland’s Inc. [KIRK]

There are presently around $33 million, or 68.50% of KIRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIRK stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 1,674,481, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 1,131,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 million in KIRK stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.55 million in KIRK stock with ownership of nearly 108.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirkland’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland’s Inc. [NASDAQ:KIRK] by around 1,970,911 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,415,319 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,781,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,168,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIRK stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 636,960 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,546 shares during the same period.