JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Stock trading around $7.63 per share: What’s Next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.63 at the close of the session, down -0.91%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that The JetBlue Foundation Announces Spring 2022 Grantees and Opening of Next Foundation Granting Cycle.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The JetBlue Foundation Awards Nine Charitable Organizations Across the Airline’s Network with Grants to Continue Critical Work Connecting Youth to Careers in Aviation.

Applications for the next JetBlue Foundation Granting Cycle Open Now for Grants Up to $50,000.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is now -46.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JBLU Stock saw the intraday high of $7.90 and lowest of $7.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.65, which means current price is +1.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 13510954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 17.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.41, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.88 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $1,867 million, or 78.10% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,655,089, which is approximately 1.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,650,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.35 million in JBLU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $159.63 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -45.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 42,835,679 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 45,268,283 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 156,579,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,683,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,099,691 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,906,882 shares during the same period.