IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] Is Currently -0.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ: IAC] loss -0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $63.67 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Americans Feel Some Relief From Robotexts As Summer Comes To An End, According To RoboKiller Insights.

RoboKiller, the app that eliminates 99% of robocalls and robotexts, identified that Americans received 10.8 billion robotexts in August, a 9% decrease from a month earlier. Interestingly, robocalls increased by 12% to 7.4 billion.

Robotexts declined for the first time since April 2022Robotexts have far outpaced robocalls since the beginning of 2022. However, for the first time since April 2022, they declined month-over-month. While it appears scammers pumped the brakes in August, Americans can expect robotexts to ramp back up in the coming months as scammers get back to work on delivery and bank-related scams.

IAC/InterActiveCorp represents 86.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.94 billion with the latest information. IAC stock price has been found in the range of $63.34 to $65.879.

If compared to the average trading volume of 554.29K shares, IAC reached a trading volume of 502324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAC shares is $118.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IAC/InterActiveCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $185 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $218, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on IAC stock. On July 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for IAC shares from 250 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.59.

Trading performance analysis for IAC stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, IAC shares dropped by -16.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.93, while it was recorded at 64.13 for the last single week of trading, and 99.66 for the last 200 days.

IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.30 and a Gross Margin at +60.62. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40.

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAC/InterActiveCorp [IAC]

There are presently around $4,757 million, or 91.40% of IAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,233,167, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,203,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.66 million in IAC stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $246.96 million in IAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAC/InterActiveCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in IAC/InterActiveCorp [NASDAQ:IAC] by around 6,827,372 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 6,459,319 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 61,428,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,715,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,320,090 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,479 shares during the same period.