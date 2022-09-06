HP Inc. [HPQ] stock Downgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $29

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.95%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that HP Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offer for Plantronics Notes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) (“HP” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration and final results of the previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all outstanding notes (the “Poly Notes”) of Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly”) for up to $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Company (the “HP Notes”). The Exchange Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”).

For each $1,000 principal amount of Poly Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date, eligible holders of Poly Notes will receive $1,000 principal amount of HP Notes. For each $1,000 principal amount of Poly Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date (as defined below), eligible holders of such Poly Notes will also receive a consent payment of approximately $16.31 in cash.

Over the last 12 months, HPQ stock dropped by -6.62%. The one-year HP Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.62. The average equity rating for HPQ stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.13 billion, with 1.05 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, HPQ stock reached a trading volume of 12340890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HPQ stock. On July 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 43 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.95. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -16.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.76 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.68, while it was recorded at 29.43 for the last single week of trading, and 35.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.23%.