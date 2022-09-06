Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA] Stock trading around $4.39 per share: What’s Next?

Forza X1 Inc. [NASDAQ: FRZA] gained 18.01% or 0.67 points to close at $4.39 with a heavy trading volume of 12095240 shares. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Forza X1 Begins Design Process on High-Powered Electric Outboard Motor.

Forza X1 initiates engineering for the equivalent of a 600 HP peak and up to 400 HP continuous electric outboard motor for the Marine Industry.

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) (“Forza”, the “Company”), a new developer of electric sport boats with a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating, today announced that its engineering team has begun a project to design a new, larger horsepower outboard motor, targeted to perform up to 400 HP continuous and 600 HP peak equivalents. “This new motor is intended to be an expansion of our product line. A larger electric outboard motor will be able to achieve higher speeds and accommodate the performance requirements for bigger boats,” says Joseph Visconti, Executive Chairman and Chief of Product Development for Forza X1, Inc.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, FRZA reached to a volume of 12095240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forza X1 Inc. is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.12.

Trading performance analysis for FRZA stock

Forza X1 Inc. [FRZA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.85.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44. The present Moving Average recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading.