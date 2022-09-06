Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] moved down -1.68: Why It’s Important

Douglas Elliman Inc. [NYSE: DOUG] price plunged by -1.68 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Douglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on September 29, 2022 to holders of record as of September 15, 2022.

A sum of 309912 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 348.31K shares. Douglas Elliman Inc. shares reached a high of $4.82 and dropped to a low of $4.62 until finishing in the latest session at $4.68.

The one-year DOUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.5. The average equity rating for DOUG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOUG shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Douglas Elliman Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Elliman Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOUG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

DOUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, DOUG shares dropped by -25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.98% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.03 for Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 4.80 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Douglas Elliman Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.55 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. Douglas Elliman Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.84.

Douglas Elliman Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $232 million, or 61.20% of DOUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,175,697, which is approximately 2.839% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,149,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.18 million in DOUG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $22.46 million in DOUG stock with ownership of nearly -7.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Elliman Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Elliman Inc. [NYSE:DOUG] by around 4,365,313 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 3,066,564 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 42,210,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,642,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOUG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 998,985 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,485 shares during the same period.