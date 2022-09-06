Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX] fell -70.25% so far this year. What now?

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CGTX] loss -4.57% or -0.09 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 62621 shares. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Cognition Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Ongoing Patient Dosing in SHIMMER Study for DLB and SHINE Study for Alzheimer’s DiseasePositive Preliminary Data for Dry AMD Program Presented at ARVO 2022Proteomics Data from SPARC read out at AAIC.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) (the “Company” or “Cognition”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 and provided recent business updates.

It opened the trading session at $1.914, the shares rose to $2.02 and dropped to $1.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CGTX points out that the company has recorded -25.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 507.67K shares, CGTX reached to a volume of 62621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGTX shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Trading performance analysis for CGTX stock

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.74. With this latest performance, CGTX shares dropped by -47.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.10% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.00 for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1732, while it was recorded at 1.9720 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6726 for the last 200 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cognition Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 37.00% of CGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGTX stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 2,210,377, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.04% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 910,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 million in CGTX stocks shares; and VOSS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in CGTX stock with ownership of nearly 1070.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CGTX] by around 4,028,998 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 508,541 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 650,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,187,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGTX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,313,419 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 135,993 shares during the same period.