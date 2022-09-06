ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Revenue clocked in at $334.30 million, down -23.88% YTD: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] price plunged by -5.29 percent to reach at -$0.81. The company report on August 31, 2022 that ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano Appointed by President Biden to National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Pasquale Romano has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005781/en/.

A sum of 12456025 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.27M shares. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $15.655 and dropped to a low of $14.325 until finishing in the latest session at $14.50.

The one-year CHPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.92. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $22.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $24, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 15.12 for the last single week of trading, and 15.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,266 million, or 54.90% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 41,750,317, which is approximately -14.683% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,073,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.56 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $118.02 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 16,522,382 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 13,580,381 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 126,177,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,280,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,036,199 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,440,475 shares during the same period.