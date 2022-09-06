BofA Securities slashes price target on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] – find out why.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] closed the trading session at $2.51 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.47, while the highest price level was $2.80. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Dr. Behzad Mahdavi as Senior Vice President of Biopharma Manufacturing & Life Science Tools.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that Behzad Mahdavi, Ph.D., MBA, has joined as senior vice president of biopharma manufacturing and life sciences tools. In this new role, Dr. Mahdavi will lead Ginkgo’s commercial efforts in the growing areas of bio-reagents, cell and gene therapies and new biopharmaceutical modalities. Dr. Mahdavi brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and leading innovative patient-centric growth strategies in challenging environments in the biopharmaceutical, cell and gene therapy, personalized medicine and life sciences sectors.

Prior to joining Ginkgo, Dr. Mahdavi most recently served as vice president of global open innovation at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he created a distinctive portfolio of innovative services and expanded its customer base in new market segments. Prior to his work at Catalent, he held numerous leadership positions during his 13 years at Lonza and served as CEO of SAM Electron Technologies. Throughout his career, Dr. Mahdavi has built expertise in defining and developing optimal growth strategies and actionable business plans across biologics, cell therapy, and viral pharmaceutical modalities. In addition to his company leadership roles, he has also served in multiple Board of Directors and Advisory Board roles. Dr. Mahdavi holds a Doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Sherbrooke, Canada, and also has a Master in Business Administration from the University of Quebec in Montreal.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.80 percent and weekly performance of -9.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.08M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 26407212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $7.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

There are presently around $1,971 million, or 84.10% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 205,327,786, which is approximately 22.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 87,358,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.27 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $217.71 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 195.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 233,357,848 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 113,528,395 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 438,313,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 785,199,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,043,747 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 17,881,548 shares during the same period.