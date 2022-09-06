Barclays PLC [BCS] is -25.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Barclays Announces Upcoming Maturity of iPath® Shiller CAPE™ ETNs.

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) is issuing a reminder notice today that the iPath® Shiller CAPE™ ETNs (the “ETNs”) are scheduled to mature on October 12, 2022 (the “maturity date”). The ETNs currently trade on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol “CAPD”. On the maturity date, Barclays will pay to holders a cash payment per ETN equal to the closing indicative value (as defined in the pricing supplement relating to the ETNs) on October 4, 2022, the final valuation date. Following their maturity, the ETNs will cease to be outstanding and no further payments will be due on the ETNs.

Until the close of trading on October 11th, 2022, holders can continue to sell their ETNs on the secondary market at the prevailing trading price on the exchange. In addition, holders can continue to redeem their ETNs to Barclays under the holder redemption option until the valuation date immediately prior to the final valuation date specified in the pricing supplement relating to the ETNs.

A sum of 9438114 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.33M shares. Barclays PLC shares reached a high of $7.985 and dropped to a low of $7.7043 until finishing in the latest session at $7.72.

The one-year BCS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.31. The average equity rating for BCS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BCS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 329.35.

BCS Stock Performance Analysis:

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.79, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barclays PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.72.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.75. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $76,042 per employee.

BCS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,127 million, or 3.40% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,723,992, which is approximately -0.091% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 10,760,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.07 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $79.24 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 165.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 31,056,376 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 16,709,606 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 98,185,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,951,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,153,881 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,175,280 shares during the same period.