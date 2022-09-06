Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] Revenue clocked in at $49.90 million, down -66.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.03%. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQST), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to solve patients’ problems with current standards of care and provide transformative products to improve their lives, announced today that the management team will participate in the two upcoming investor conferences in September as follows:.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference: presentation at 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday, September 13thLake Street 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG6): available for investor meetings on Wednesday, September 14th.

Over the last 12 months, AQST stock dropped by -71.65%. The one-year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.74. The average equity rating for AQST stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.23 million, with 45.46 million shares outstanding and 39.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 950.35K shares, AQST stock reached a trading volume of 446181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51.

AQST Stock Performance Analysis:

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.03. With this latest performance, AQST shares gained by 54.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0469, while it was recorded at 1.3850 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3636 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.22 and a Gross Margin at +70.51. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 31.50% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,810,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,282,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 million in AQST stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.61 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly 3475.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 2,639,756 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,466,137 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,618,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,724,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,050 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 942,613 shares during the same period.