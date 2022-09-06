American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Paving the Path: First Two American Airlines Cadet Academy Graduates Hired at American Airlines.

Anyone can dream they can fly, but only a select few make it happen. That’s exactly what two American Airlines Cadet Academy graduates did. And, they made history along the way.

A sum of 26842535 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 33.07M shares. American Airlines Group Inc. shares reached a high of $13.35 and dropped to a low of $12.865 until finishing in the latest session at $12.99.

The one-year AAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.31. The average equity rating for AAL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

AAL Stock Performance Analysis:

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.27 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Airlines Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.95 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,588 million, or 54.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,335,360, which is approximately 1.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 39,492,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.01 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $456.9 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 31,830,983 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 40,356,034 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 280,973,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 353,160,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,392,053 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,859,831 shares during the same period.