Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Revenue clocked in at $123.49 billion, down -22.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.33%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Alibaba Cuts Carbon Footprint by 620,000t With Use Of Renewables: Report.

By Ivy Yu, Yashan Zhao.

Over the last 12 months, BABA stock dropped by -46.63%. The one-year Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.68. The average equity rating for BABA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $248.10 billion, with 2.66 billion shares outstanding and 2.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.95M shares, BABA stock reached a trading volume of 12342940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $157.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.82.

BABA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.33. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.19, while it was recorded at 94.27 for the last single week of trading, and 107.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alibaba Group Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.26.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.62. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $294,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BABA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.30%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,283 million, or 16.50% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 25,339,930, which is approximately 11.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,367,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in BABA stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.33 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 0.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 569 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 63,146,927 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 81,620,895 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 250,469,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,237,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,313,170 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 38,410,467 shares during the same period.