Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] Stock trading around $1.26 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Human Imaging Limited [NASDAQ: AHI] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire wellteq Digital Health Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2022) – wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF), (the “Company” or wellteq”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (ASX: AHI) (NASDAQ: AHI) (“AHI”) whereby AHI will acquire all of the outstanding shares of wellteq pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, wellteq shareholders will receive one (1) ordinary share of AHI (an “AHI Share”) for every six (6) wellteq common shares (a “wellteq Share”) held (or 0.1667 AHI Shares for every 1 wellteq Share). In connection with the Arrangement Agreement, AHI and wellteq have entered into a loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”), whereby AHI has agreed to advance to wellteq up to A$1,200,000.

About Advanced Human Imaging Ltd.AHI, incorporated under the laws of the Commonwealth of Australia, has developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology that enables users to check, track, and assess their dimensions and body composition using only a smartphone privately and accurately. The company has expanded its capabilities with the inclusion of Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI), allowing the capture of vital signs. The combination of the proprietary suite delivers a unique risk assessment tool empowering users to check, track and action better health outcomes. Whether a personal journey to better health, understanding the risk associated with physical condition, tracking the changes they are experiencing through training, dieting, or under medical regimes, through early risk identification. The AHI technology delivers this seamlessly, privately, and cost-effectively in only a few minutes. AHI has developed this capability by leveraging the on device computational power of a smartphone to power its Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and patented algorithms, to process these images on secure, enterprise-level infrastructure, delivering an end-to-end experience that is unrivalled in the industry. AHI simplifies the collection of these vital measurements and removes the human error present in traditional methods. To learn more, visit https://www.ahi.tech/.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited stock has also gained 113.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AHI stock has inclined by 58.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.87% and lost -74.18% year-on date.

The market cap for AHI stock reached $28.20 million, with 22.38 million shares outstanding and 14.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, AHI reached a trading volume of 56605246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHI shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Human Imaging Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 466.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AHI stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.52. With this latest performance, AHI shares gained by 138.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.87% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.17 for Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6325, while it was recorded at 0.9624 for the last single week of trading.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2095.42. Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2369.76.

Return on Total Capital for AHI is now -404.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -952.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,152.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -335.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.10. Additionally, AHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited [AHI]: Insider Ownership positions

3 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited [NASDAQ:AHI] by around 45,448 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 88,234 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 75,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,251 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 87,934 shares during the same period.