Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $9

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] loss -3.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.12 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Oral Presentation at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance of an oral presentation at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 24th International Research Symposium, which will be held in Oslo, Norway, September 8-10, 2022. A copy of the presentation slides will be made available on the Zynerba corporate website following the presentation at http://zynerba.com/publications/. Additional meeting information can be found on the SSBP website at https://ssbp.org.uk/.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 41.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.44 million with the latest information. ZYNE stock price has been found in the range of $1.0813 to $1.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 603.26K shares, ZYNE reached a trading volume of 266015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZYNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

Trading performance analysis for ZYNE stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.94. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.79 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1916, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9205 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]

There are presently around $12 million, or 24.60% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,447,407, which is approximately -33.174% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,946,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.38 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly -50.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 975,827 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,171,176 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 6,833,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,980,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 436,888 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 388,109 shares during the same period.