ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $7

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] price plunged by -8.99 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 24, 2022 that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Establishing Incubation System for Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao, Promoting the Brand Development of the Greater Bay Area.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it will establish the Mass Entrepreneurship and Innovation Incubation System (the “System”) with BTF Venture Limited (“BTF”), to connect and integrate domestic and overseas innovation and entrepreneurial resources, providing a unique platform for global enterprises and investors to communicate, cooperate and develop business opportunities. In addition, both parties plan to provide financing support for the fast-growing enterprises in the Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area (the “Greater Bay Area”), and screen high-growth projects in the Greater Bay Area for the domestic and overseas capitals.

The Greater Bay Area is one of the fastest growing economic regions in China. According to a report recently released by China Development Research Foundation, the total economic volume of the Greater Bay Area is expected to reach 14.76 trillion yuan in 2022, becoming the top economic region in the world. As such, the Grater Bay Area has tremendous potential for development. ZW Data established a new office in Guangzhou in 2020, aiming to focus on taping the new brand customers in the Greater Bay Area and bringing more business opportunities.

A sum of 471477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 591.73K shares. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.80 and dropped to a low of $0.6349 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

Guru’s Opinion on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

CNET Stock Performance Analysis:

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, CNET shares dropped by -21.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6798, while it was recorded at 0.6910 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7101 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.71 and a Gross Margin at -1.57. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

CNET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 144,697, which is approximately 771.669% of the company’s market cap and around 20.52% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 36,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $18000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 205,443 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 51,784 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,145 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 45,837 shares during the same period.