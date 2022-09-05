Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: YMAB] loss -0.62% or -0.1 points to close at $15.91 with a heavy trading volume of 256909 shares. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Y-mAbs Announces Scheduling of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for Omburtamab.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ODAC”) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has been scheduled for October 28, 2022 to review the Company’s Biological License Application (“BLA”) for its product candidate, OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab), an investigational radiolabeled antibody construct. Y-mAbs resubmitted the BLA for OMBLASTYS on March 31, 2022, and the FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) goal date of November 30, 2022, for the completion of its priority review of the OMBLASTYS BLA.

“We look forward to the October 28, 2022 meeting with the Advisory Committee, as well as to continuing our dialogue with the FDA about OMBLASTYS and the important data, which we believe supports approval,“ said Thomas Gad, President, and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “This is another key step towards providing a potential treatment for pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.”.

It opened the trading session at $16.40, the shares rose to $17.02 and dropped to $15.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YMAB points out that the company has recorded 96.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 337.37K shares, YMAB reached to a volume of 256909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMAB shares is $29.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on YMAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for YMAB stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, YMAB shares dropped by -13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.01 for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 15.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.33 for the last 200 days.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -330.78 and a Gross Margin at +92.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.06.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [YMAB]

There are presently around $394 million, or 68.00% of YMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YMAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,976,221, which is approximately 1.057% of the company’s market cap and around 12.33% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 2,952,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.98 million in YMAB stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $44.8 million in YMAB stock with ownership of nearly -5.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:YMAB] by around 1,580,067 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,108,600 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,104,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,792,896 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMAB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,128 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 107,364 shares during the same period.