Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] Stock trading around $0.58 per share: What’s Next?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX: XTNT] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2022 that Xtant Medical Announces Closing of First Tranche of $9.75 Million Private Investment.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced private placement with a select group of accredited investors led by Stavros Vizirgianakis. The Company sold approximately 14.1 million shares of common stock and warrants to purchase approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $6.75 million.

“With the completion of this financing, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth strategy,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “This investment represents a strong vote of confidence in both our Company and our technology, and we look forward to working together with Stavros, who has a demonstrated track record of success in transforming growth potential into value for investors. Along with the growth capital that this transaction provides, we welcome the strategic assistance Stavros can provide in the biologics and orthopedic spaces as well as his deep relationships with institutional investors and analysts.”.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. represents 87.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.96 million with the latest information. XTNT stock price has been found in the range of $0.51 to $0.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.21K shares, XTNT reached a trading volume of 254852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for XTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for XTNT stock

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.28. With this latest performance, XTNT shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.54 for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5043, while it was recorded at 0.5441 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6134 for the last 200 days.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]

There are presently around $47 million, or 92.30% of XTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XTNT stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 72,943,918, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,246,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 million in XTNT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.39 million in XTNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX:XTNT] by around 154,618 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 77,390 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 80,381,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,613,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XTNT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,712 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 55,539 shares during the same period.