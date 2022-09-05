Xos Inc. [XOS] moved down -3.40: Why It’s Important

Xos Inc. [NASDAQ: XOS] traded at a low on 09/02/22, posting a -3.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.42. The company report on August 17, 2022 that Xos, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with NationaLease.

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced a strategic partnership with NationaLease, one of the largest full-service truck leasing organizations in North America with over 900 locations and over 165,000 vehicles in its fleet.

As part of the initial launch, NationaLease has chosen Xos to be a Partner where Xos vehicles and services will be listed as part of the offerings from NationaLease. These offerings include Xos’ proprietary Xosphere fleet management platform that adds more end user capabilities such as telematics, vehicle tracking, and battery health management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 191757 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xos Inc. stands at 5.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.60%.

The market cap for XOS stock reached $249.81 million, with 164.04 million shares outstanding and 56.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 572.03K shares, XOS reached a trading volume of 191757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xos Inc. [XOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOS shares is $4.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Xos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Xos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.25, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on XOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xos Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has XOS stock performed recently?

Xos Inc. [XOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.98. With this latest performance, XOS shares dropped by -24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Xos Inc. [XOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8473, while it was recorded at 1.5200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5557 for the last 200 days.

Xos Inc. [XOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xos Inc. [XOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1052.99 and a Gross Margin at -46.79. Xos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +463.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74.

Xos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Xos Inc. [XOS]

There are presently around $21 million, or 9.00% of XOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOS stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 3,449,692, which is approximately 56.31% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,499,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 million in XOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.3 million in XOS stock with ownership of nearly 1861.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Xos Inc. [NASDAQ:XOS] by around 8,477,378 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 898,524 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,451,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,827,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,861,476 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 849,649 shares during the same period.