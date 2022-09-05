Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] moved down -8.91: Why It’s Important

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE: XIN] closed the trading session at $0.51 on 09/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.49, while the highest price level was $0.59. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Filing of 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China and also in other countries, announces that on July 29, 2022, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on Xinyuan’s investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com/financials/annual-reports and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of Xinyuan’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to irteam@xyre.com (mailto: irteam@xyre.com).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.03 percent and weekly performance of -5.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 87.86K shares, XIN reached to a volume of 56458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2009, representing the official price target for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $5, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on XIN stock. On November 26, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for XIN shares from 6 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66.

XIN stock trade performance evaluation

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, XIN shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6562, while it was recorded at 0.5213 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8090 for the last 200 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at +4.42. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE:XIN] by around 115,027 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 143,986 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,416,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,675,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XIN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,154 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 114,519 shares during the same period.