Workiva Inc. [WK] Stock trading around $66.41 per share: What’s Next?

Workiva Inc. [NYSE: WK] traded at a high on 09/02/22, posting a 2.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.41. The company report on August 22, 2022 that ESG Talk: Building ESG Talent Ft. Lotti Hawkins, Farrell Associates.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Workiva.

ESG Talk Podcast: Building ESG Talent Ft. Lotti Hawkins, Farrell Associates.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 350292 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Workiva Inc. stands at 4.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for WK stock reached $3.70 billion, with 52.85 million shares outstanding and 44.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 339.31K shares, WK reached a trading volume of 350292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workiva Inc. [WK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WK shares is $94.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Workiva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $120 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Workiva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $127, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on WK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workiva Inc. is set at 3.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 442.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for WK in the course of the last twelve months was 122.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has WK stock performed recently?

Workiva Inc. [WK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, WK shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Workiva Inc. [WK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.24, while it was recorded at 67.03 for the last single week of trading, and 96.31 for the last 200 days.

Workiva Inc. [WK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workiva Inc. [WK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.53 and a Gross Margin at +76.58. Workiva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.05.

Workiva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Workiva Inc. [WK]

There are presently around $2,930 million, or 96.10% of WK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,294,459, which is approximately -0.512% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,622,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.6 million in WK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $200.69 million in WK stock with ownership of nearly 22.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workiva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Workiva Inc. [NYSE:WK] by around 3,315,332 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 3,852,316 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 36,950,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,118,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,079 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 870,178 shares during the same period.