why Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.59

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.63%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Warrior Met Coal Reports Record-Setting Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Achieves record quarterly Net Income of $297.0 million and all-time record Adjusted Net IncomeAccomplishes all-time record Cash Flows and Adjusted EBITDA of $431.2 million.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022. Warrior is the leading dedicated U.S.-based producer and exporter of high quality metallurgical (“met”) coal for the global steel industry.

Over the last 12 months, HCC stock rose by 33.86%. The one-year Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.46. The average equity rating for HCC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 51.65 million shares outstanding and 51.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 880.63K shares, HCC stock reached a trading volume of 573641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCC shares is $40.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $36 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on HCC stock. On April 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HCC shares from 28 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warrior Met Coal Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

HCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, HCC shares gained by 14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.49, while it was recorded at 32.73 for the last single week of trading, and 31.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warrior Met Coal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.88.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,568 million, or 98.60% of HCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,348,512, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,959,195 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.86 million in HCC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $67.37 million in HCC stock with ownership of nearly 0.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC] by around 6,486,887 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 4,790,282 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 37,897,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,174,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,325,984 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,254,386 shares during the same period.