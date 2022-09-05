why The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.60

The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE: BODY] loss -3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $1.14 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2022 that The Beachbody Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Results Show Significant Sequential Improvement in Profitability.

Reduced Cash Usage by More than $30 Million Compared to First Quarter 2022.

The Beachbody Company Inc. represents 307.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $365.83 million with the latest information. BODY stock price has been found in the range of $1.14 to $1.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 884.34K shares, BODY reached a trading volume of 223973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BODY shares is $1.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BODY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for The Beachbody Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Sell rating on BODY stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BODY shares from 11 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Beachbody Company Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BODY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for BODY stock

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, BODY shares dropped by -18.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BODY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3000, while it was recorded at 1.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8123 for the last 200 days.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.92 and a Gross Margin at +58.88. The Beachbody Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.64.

The Beachbody Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BODY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Beachbody Company Inc. go to 31.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]

There are presently around $72 million, or 37.70% of BODY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BODY stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 37,469,446, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,278,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.3 million in BODY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.55 million in BODY stock with ownership of nearly -2.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE:BODY] by around 11,478,387 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,608,001 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 47,393,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,479,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BODY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,355,079 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,219,117 shares during the same period.