why Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.00

Marten Transport Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRTN] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.91 during the day while it closed the day at $19.40. The company report on August 16, 2022 that MARTEN TRANSPORT DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022.

This is Marten’s 49th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, Marten will have paid a total of $207.7 million in cash dividends, including special dividends totaling $134.9 million in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2012, since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2010.

Marten Transport Ltd. stock has also loss -8.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRTN stock has inclined by 7.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.55% and gained 13.05% year-on date.

The market cap for MRTN stock reached $1.62 billion, with 81.69 million shares outstanding and 57.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 451.21K shares, MRTN reached a trading volume of 311379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRTN shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Marten Transport Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Marten Transport Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marten Transport Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRTN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MRTN stock trade performance evaluation

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, MRTN shares dropped by -10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.88, while it was recorded at 20.02 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.80 and a Gross Margin at +13.42. Marten Transport Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.88.

Marten Transport Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marten Transport Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,101 million, or 74.00% of MRTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,317,512, which is approximately -1.945% of the company’s market cap and around 23.10% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 5,939,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.22 million in MRTN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $115.15 million in MRTN stock with ownership of nearly -0.938% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marten Transport Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Marten Transport Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRTN] by around 4,053,831 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 3,646,214 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 49,046,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,746,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRTN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,070,846 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,537,183 shares during the same period.