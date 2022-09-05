why Lennox International Inc. [LII] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $249.29

Lennox International Inc. [NYSE: LII] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.34%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Lennox International to Present at Vertical Research Partners 13th Annual Global Industrials Conference in Westbrook, Connecticut.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier are scheduled to present at the Vertical Research Partners 13th Annual Global Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 8. Presentation materials can be accessed on the company’s website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

About Lennox InternationalLennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Over the last 12 months, LII stock dropped by -26.59%. The one-year Lennox International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.36. The average equity rating for LII stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.07 billion, with 35.60 million shares outstanding and 31.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 309.74K shares, LII stock reached a trading volume of 225856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennox International Inc. [LII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LII shares is $249.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LII stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lennox International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennox International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $295, while Mizuho analysts kept a Underperform rating on LII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennox International Inc. is set at 7.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for LII in the course of the last twelve months was 93.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LII Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennox International Inc. [LII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, LII shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Lennox International Inc. [LII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.76, while it was recorded at 243.89 for the last single week of trading, and 256.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennox International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennox International Inc. [LII] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.27. Lennox International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.06.

Lennox International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LII Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennox International Inc. go to 9.30%.

Lennox International Inc. [LII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,649 million, or 66.70% of LII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,370,784, which is approximately 0.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,182,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.51 million in LII stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $307.21 million in LII stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennox International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Lennox International Inc. [NYSE:LII] by around 2,259,224 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 3,738,397 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 16,976,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,973,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LII stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 885,840 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,783,195 shares during the same period.