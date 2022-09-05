why Berry Corporation [BRY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.12

Berry Corporation [NASDAQ: BRY] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.99 at the close of the session, up 2.74%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Berry Corporation (bry) Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) announced second quarter 2022 results, including net income of $43 million or $0.52 per diluted share, Adjusted Net Income(1) of $53 million or $0.64 per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $110 million and cash flows from operating activities of $111 million. The Board of Directors declared dividends on common stock totaling $0.62 per share.

Berry Corporation stock is now 14.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRY Stock saw the intraday high of $9.18 and lowest of $8.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.95, which means current price is +32.60% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 997.76K shares, BRY reached a trading volume of 311852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Berry Corporation [BRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRY shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Berry Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Berry Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has BRY stock performed recently?

Berry Corporation [BRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, BRY shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Berry Corporation [BRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.46, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 9.45 for the last 200 days.

Berry Corporation [BRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Corporation [BRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.87. Berry Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.08.

Berry Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Berry Corporation [BRY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Berry Corporation [BRY]

There are presently around $660 million, or 95.00% of BRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRY stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,622,000, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC, holding 6,872,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.78 million in BRY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.66 million in BRY stock with ownership of nearly 21.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Corporation [NASDAQ:BRY] by around 10,200,206 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 11,507,778 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 51,700,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,408,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,824,992 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,214,504 shares during the same period.